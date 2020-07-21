Forex Market: Indian rupee surges against UAE dirham

In the forex market the domestic currency, the Indian rupee has opened higher against the US dollar. As per market experts, the positive opening of Indian share market and weakening of US dollar has supported the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee on Tuesday opened 12 paise higher at 74.79 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee has settled on Monday 11 paise higher at 74.91 against the US dollar.

The Indian rupee has rised to 20.37 against the UAE dirham.

The ‘Dollar Index’, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies has slipped to 95.60.