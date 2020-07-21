Health and Life : These are the benefits of having sex during pregnancy

Pregnancy is considered to be the best moment for every woman. Every woman wants to live this moment openly. This moment is not less than a gift for a man and a woman. We all know that sex is an important part of our life, which works to remove many problems in life. Sex is also done during pregnancy. Many times people have such questions in their minds like ‘Should I have sex during pregnancy or not?’ ‘How safe is it to have sex during pregnancy?’ What is the benefit of having sex during pregnancy? So now today we are going to tell you the benefits of having sex during pregnancy.

* Benefits of having sex in pregnancy – It is said that there are many benefits of having sex during pregnancy. After sex during pregnancy, a hormone called endorphins and oxytocin is produced in the woman’s body. Due to this, love increases between husband and wife, and there is sweetness in their relationship.

* It is also said that by having sex during pregnancy, the husband and wife come close to each other not only physically but also emotionally. Having sex during pregnancy becomes beneficial for the pregnant woman as well as the baby growing in the womb. Having sex during pregnancy calms the mind completely and results in good sleep.

* Having sex during pregnancy increases the blood circulation in the body very fast, which also proves beneficial for the baby.

* Having sex during pregnancy improves the body’s antibody level. It strengthens immunity and does not cause cold and cough.

* During the third month of pregnancy, the physical muscles of the vagina are strengthened by having a physical relationship. Due to this, there is not much pain and discomfort at the time of normal delivery.

* Normal blood pressure is maintained by having sex during pregnancy. Many diseases run away.