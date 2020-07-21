Health and Life :Try these tips to satisfy your partner during sex

Sex is or is not important in a person’s life. Many people consider it the most important in their life. Every person has different ideology about sex. While many people tell their friends about their sex life, there are many people who hide everything. Many people are always thinking about how to satisfy their partner. Now today we are going to tell you some tips by which you can satisfy your partner. Let’s know.

Stay calm during sex: It has been seen that men make haste during sex but it is wrong. During sex, the mind should be kept calm and touch different parts of your partner’s body and increase their excitement. You can enjoy sex in such a way.

Seduction: The key in sex is that you first know if your partner is ready or not. Many times the partner is not mentally prepared and all goes haywire. For this reason, the open opinion should be obtained from the partner about sex.

Woman on Top: This position should be used when you feel that the length of the girlfriend is less than you. You will get faster and more enjoyment in this position. To adopt this position, you should lie down easily and sit on your female partner and enjoy sex to the extreme.

Turn your hands on the soft limb: In sex, you should show love by putting eyes in the eyes with a female partner on the bed. After that, you should move your lips on her sensitive parts and touch her delicate organs. By doing this, the mind of women starts to fray and sex happens in the best way.

Erotic Dance: To make sex the best, you can also take the help of erotic dance. For this, motivate your partner to do erotic dance and gradually move towards sex.