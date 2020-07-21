Kerala gold smuggling case : “Plan was to finance terror in India” ,says NIA

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday claimed that the four accused in the case were part of a larger conspiracy and the gold they were smuggling was supposed to be used to finance terror activities in the country.

According to the NIA’s remand note, main accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair conspired to damage monetary stability and destabilise the Indian economy by smuggling a large quantity of gold from abroad.

The gold was supposed to be used to finance terrorism in the country through various means, further stated the NIA note.The investigative agency has also mentioned KT Rameez as the lynchpin of the operation and he was pulling the strings for a diabolical terror plot in the country.

The development has come hours after a special court in Kochi extended NIA custody of Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair till July 24.

Following the custody extension, Swapna Suresh filed a bail application in the NIA court in Kochi.