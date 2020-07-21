Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini attempts suicide in prison

A prime convict in the assassination case of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Nalini Sriharan has tried to commit suicide in the prison.This was informed by her advocate Pugalenthi. Nalini has been in jail for the last 29 years. She is at the Vellore women’s prison.

Pugalenthi said that there was allegedly a quarrel between Nalini and another life convict. The other inmate escalated the issue to the jailer and following that Nalini attempted suicide, said the lawyer.

Pugalenthi further said that Nalini’s husband Murugan, who is also in prison for Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, through a prison call to the lawyer has requested that Nalini be shifted from the Vellore prison to the Puzhal prison. The lawyer added that a legal request for the same will be made soon.

Seven people, including Nalini and her husband, were convicted by a special TADA court for their role in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on May 21, 1991 by an LTTE suicide bomber during an election rally at nearby Sriperumbudur. They were sentenced to death, but later it was commuted to life imprisonment.