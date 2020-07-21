Saudi Arabia makes important announcement

The Saudi Supreme Court has announced the first day of hajj. As per the Saudi Supreme court this year’s haj will begin on July 29.

“The stand of pilgrims on Mount Arafat, the peak of the haj ritual, falls on Thursday,”said Supreme Court. Wednesday would be the first day of the annual event.

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has announced earlier Monday that Friday, July 31, will be the first day of Eid Al Adha. Tuesday, July 21, is the 30th of Dhu Al Qaeda, and Wednesday, July 22, will mark the first of Dhu Al Hijja. Since the first day of Eid Al Adha always falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijja and one day after Arafat Day, Friday, July 31, will mark the first day of Eid Al Adha.