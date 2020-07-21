Setback to China: US government added 11 companies to economic blacklist

Giving a shock and setback to China, the US administration has decided to add 11 Chinese companies to economic blacklist. The decision was announced by the US Commerce Department on Monday.

The US Commerce Department on Monday has said that it took this decision over the human rights violations in connection with China’s treatment of its Uighurs in Xinjiang in western China.

The department said the companies were involved in using forced labor by Uighurs and other Muslim minority groups. They include numerous textile companies and two firms the government said were conducting genetic analyses used to further the repression of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities.

Blacklisted firms cannot buy components from US companies without US government approval.

It was the third group of companies and institutions in China added to the US blacklist, after two rounds in which the Trump administration cited 37 entities it said were involved in China’s repression in Xinjiang.