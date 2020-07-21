Story of an AIDS affected prostitute ; Aryakrishnan’s short film Aroopi set for release

Aroopi (Formless), the Malayalam Short Film, written and directed by Aryakrishnan RK, who was earlier assisted the film maker Lenin Rajendran, which narrates the story of an AIDS affected prostitute and her failed bonding with a man.

As per the Director, the film depicts the helpless condition of a woman who has broken the shackles of fate. A writer, fashion designer, the former Miss Glam India Runner Up 2018, and also winning the sub-title of Miss Glam India’s Miss Beauty With A Purpose in 2018, a Show Stopper Model and an entrepreneur running an Advertisement and Event Management firm, Aroopi is the latest film of this multi-talented young woman, Aryakrishnan RK from Kerala. She was also elected as Kerala State Youth Wing General Secretary of National Human Rights Committee.

Produced by krishna krish under the banner of Arya Event Media Entertainment and Yuga Entertainment and Production House Studio banner.

Story, Script, Lyrics and Direction by Aryakrishnan RK, Aroopi’s DoP is handled by Anandhu Sasidharan, while the editing and design are by Don Saaki, SK Balachandran has composed music and Rahul V Nair is the Associate Director.

“Aroopi depicts the helplessness of a woman who has broken the shackles of fate. Its a story of a prostitute and her failed bonding with a man. Her love for that man pushes her into such a worst quagmire. She gets into prostitution for her survival. She completely loses her faith on her life, the moment, she realises she gets diagnosed with AIDS. Then she decides to commit suicide, because none is there for her to take care of her. She is a passionate devotee of Lord Krishna. When she contemplates on ending her life, she imagines in her inner mind as if she is communicating with Krishna. She needs a person to at least understand her emotional upheaval. She narrates the whole life to Lord Krishna, dresses up like a bride – symbol of her aspiration – and then she ends her life”,Director said.

Aroopi to be releasing through the YouTube channel of East Coast soon.