Tripura CMs comment,”Punjabis, Jats physically strong but have less brains”

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb made a controversial statement saying Punjabi’s and Jatt’s , the two main agrarian communities in North India have inferior mental abilities. Punjabis and Jats are physically strong but less brainy while Bengalis are known as very intelligent was the CMs opinion which he made open at Agartala Press club.

“When we talk about the people of Punjab, we say he’s a Punjabi, a Sardar. They may have less intelligence but are very strong. One can’t win them over by strength but with love and affection. A large number of Jats live in Haryana. So what do people say about Jats? Jats are less intelligent but are very healthy. If one challenges a Jat, he will bring a gun from his house,” Deb said.

The statement made by the BJP leader holding the chair of Tripura CM,summoned sharp responses immediately.The Congress termed chief minister’s remarks “shameful and unfortunate”.