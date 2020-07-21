DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Two arrested for allegedly raping 14-year-old girl, uploading video

Jul 21, 2020, 07:03 am IST

Two arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl and uploading the video of the act on social media, a senior police officer said.The incident took place in Namkum police station area in Ranchi district on July 3 when the accused men, both aged 18, barged into the victim’s house while she was alone, he said.

They allegedly raped her and made a video of the incident and uploaded it on social media, senior police official (Ranchi Rural) Naushad Alam said.The mobile phone used for making the video and a memory card in which it was stored have been seized, the officer said.

The accused persons have been charged under sections the POCSO Act, he added.

