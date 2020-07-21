West Bengal Assembly Polls : CM Mamata Banerjee kick starts polls campaign amid COVID-19 outbreak

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee launched her party’s election campaign for the 2021 Assembly elections.Addressing a virtual meeting on the occasion of July 21 Martyrs’ Day celebration Mamata Banerjee said “BJP playing dirty game of politics,they are trying to break Bengal. The Centre has not given anything to us. The BJP is purchasing MLAs in different states to topple governments”.

She said the BJP thought they could rule all the states, but that won’t be possible in Bengal. ‘They are maligning our government. The Centre has insulted us by not giving anything even after the devastating Cyclone Amphan. But they will not be able to capture Bengal,’ Banerjee said.

She asked party members to take a pledge to defeat the BJP in the Assembly polls, scheduled next year. ‘I urge everyone to gear up for the next’s Assembly polls so that we can again assemble here on July 21 next year and celebrate our electoral victory. We will defeat them in such a way that all BJP candidates will lose their poll deposits,’ she said, pointing out that a wounded tigress was even more ferocious.

Banerjee said she was not scared of the Centre and urged people to keep faith in the TMC. ‘I know they (BJP) will start fresh conspiracy against me after this. But I am not scared. I know how to fight and I will not budge. They might torture me also, but I am not scared,’ she said and added the TMC would form the government in West Bengal in 2021 defeating the BJP and other political formations.

‘If you trust the BJP, you will suffer and finally end up losing everything. I welcome everyone from the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), the Congress and the BJP to come and join the TMC. They might have made mistakes, but it’s still not too late. The TMC is the only political alternative in Bengal,’ she said.