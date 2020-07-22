Chinese hackers tried to steal coronavirus vaccine research

The USA has accused that Chinese hackers are trying to steal the details of coronavirus vaccine research. The US Justice Department said that two Chinese nationals have been indicted for seeking to steal Covid-19 vaccine research and intellectual property from hundreds of companies in the United States and other countries.

The Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers said that tow Chinese nationals Li Xiaoyu and Dong Jiazhi, also targeted human rights activists in the United States, China and Hong Kong.

The Justice Department said the targets of the hackings included “hundreds of victim companies, governments, non-governmental organizations, and individual dissidents, clergy, and democratic and human rights activists in the United States and abroad, including Hong Kong and China.”

They have targeted companies in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Germany, Japan, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, US said.