Coronavirus : BJP MLC dies after testing positive for covid 19

Bihar BJP MLC Sunil Kumar Singh died of the coronavirus at AIIMS on Tuesday, an official said.Singh was 66. He is survived by two sons, a daughter and wife.He is the first lawmaker in the state to die of COVID-19.

“Sunil Kumar Singh today died of coronavirus disease. He was suffering from diabetes and hypertension and was on a ventilator,” AIIMS COVID-19 Nodal Officer Sanjeev Kumar said.

Singh, who was BJP MLC from local self area constituency from Darbhanga, was undergoing treatment at the hospital since July 13 after he tested positive for COVID-19, the nodal officer said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi, Bihar Legislative Council Acting Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh, and a host of other leaders expressed grief over the death of the MLC.