Coronavirus : Kids served liquor to ‘prevent’ Covid infection ; Watch Video

Malkangiri: More than 50 children of in between the ages of 10-12 were made to drink Salapa (a kind of liquor) as a precautionary measure to ‘protect’ from COVID-19. The videos of the shocking act went viral today morning.

Sources confirmed that the video is from Parsanpali village under Padia block of Malkangiri district.

In the video, the kids are seen seated in a queue and then offered the liquor by an adult.

While the scientists across the world are working day and night to find a vaccine for COVID-19, people have expressed shock children being pushed to consume liquor. The viral video is drawing sharp criticism.