Covid-19 Updates: ‘Complete lockdown’ announced in capital district

Jul 22, 2020, 10:19 am IST

The district authorities in Bhopal has imposed a ‘complete lockdown’ in the district which includes the capital city of Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal. The complete lockdown will come into effect at 8 pm on Tuesday (July 21) and go on till 6 am on July 24.

As per guidelines issued by the authorities, citizens will be not allowed to enter/pass through areas barricaded by the police. No movement in areas under the lockdown will be allowed. Exceptions will be made only in case of medical emergencies.

