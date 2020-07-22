Covid-19 Updates: Gulf country eases travel restrictions

Qatar government has announced easing of travel restrictions imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus . As per the new decision, Qatar citizens and permanent residency holders can travel outside the country and return at any time, and residents will be allowed to return starting August 1.

Arrivals to the country from low-risk countries are required to take a coronavirus test and sign a formal pledge to adhere to quarantine at home for a week. The list of low-risk countries will be published on the Ministry of Public Health’s website and will be reviewed every two weeks.

These measures come as part of the third phase of a four-phase plan to lift coronavirus restrictions.