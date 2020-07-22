Eid Al Adha 2020: UAE announced Eid Al Adha holidays

The Eid Al Adha holidays for public sector was announced in UAE. The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced a four-day holiday Eid Al Adha
The break will be from Thursday, July 30, to Sunday, August 2.Public and private sector workers will return to work on Monday, August 3.
Last year, the UAE Cabinet had announced that both public and private sectors would have the same number of official holidays.
?????? ????????? ??????? ??????? ????????: #?????_???_?????? ????? ???? ?????? ????????? 4 ???? ?? ?????? 30 ????? ????? 2 ?????? ??? ?? ?????? ?????? ??? ??????? pic.twitter.com/a5BXfHNXgA
— FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) July 22, 2020
