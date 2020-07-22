Kerala Gold Smuggling : Swapna Suresh conspired to damage India’s economy, says NIA

Swapna Suresh, one of the accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, conspired to damage the economic condition of India and used the proceeds of crime to finance terrorism, said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday in its remand copy.

The NIA has also named KT Ramees, who is in the custody of Customs, as the kingpin of the smuggling racket.

The probe agency told the court that Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair conspired together to “damage the monetary stability of India by destabilising the economy by smuggling a large quantity of gold from abroad and it is suspected that they had used the proceeds of smuggling for financing terrorism through various means”.

According to the NIA, during the interrogation, Sandeep Nair told the investigators that KT Ramees insisted on smuggling gold in larger quantity. The instances of smuggling increased during the lockdown period as the financial position of the country is weak.

Sandeep also allegedly that KT Ramees was the one passing instructions and using his abroad contacts.

The agency also suspects that KT Ramees has political connections in the state and was using it for smooth functioning and operation of smuggling racket.

Swapna Suresh, one of the key accused, has allegedly told the NIA during her custodial interrogation that the proceeds of crime were invested through various banking and non-banking channels including safe deposits. The hawala network is already being probed by the officers.