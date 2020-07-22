Lenovo launches new model smartphone with side pop-up selfie camera: Price and Features

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel, one of the much-awaited gaming phones of 2020, has finally been unveiled with a pop-up selfie camera on one side and dual battery packs. The smartphone also comes with a horizontal UI that is aimed to enhance the experience for mobile gamers. To take on the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 3 and Nubia Red Magic 5S, the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC. The phone also has a 144Hz display and dual ultrasonic trigger buttons along with dual vibration engines.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lenovo Legion Phone Duel runs on Android 10 with ZUI 12 (Legion OS). The proprietary skin brings a number of software-level customisations including the horizontal UI option that lets you easily play games and interact with other gamers in a landscape mode. Further, there are six customised layout themes, each with different interface elements, colours, and icons. The smartphone also has a home mode that allows you to cast your content or play your favourite game on a connected monitor or HDTV alongside attaching a wireless keyboard and mouse or a wired accessory.

One of other notable software additions on the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel is a Legion Assistant that enables virtual joystick functionality and offers virtual gamepad controls. The phone also has Audio to Vibration (A2V) feature that analyses audio directional signals to trigger associated stimulations.

In terms of display, the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel offers you a 6.65-inch full-HD+ (2,340×1,080 pixels) AMOLED panel that has 144Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. There is also 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the Legion Phone Duel packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, coupled with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also has 256GB and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage options.