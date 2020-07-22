Odisha man pays a special tribute to Bollywood star Sonu Sood

A man who was airlifted from Cochin to Odisha after the 3rd lockdown, has now paid a tribute to the kind heart behind his new life.It was Bollywood star Sonu Sood who arranged a chartered flight for the Odisha man who got stranded with out job in Cochin.

Owing greatly to the philanthropic work of the actor in these last few months, the Odisha man has opened a welding shop in his name to pay him a tribute.Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram account to share his picture and also shared a glimpse of his shop and of course, the same that read- Sonu Sood Welding Work Shop. Have a look right here: