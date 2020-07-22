DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

‘Setback to China’: US asked to close the Chinese Consulate in Houston

Jul 22, 2020, 02:10 pm IST

The US government has asked the China to shut down its consulate office in Houston city. This was revealed by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. The Chinese Foreign Ministry informed that US has asked to close its consulate general in Houston.

“On July 21, the U.S. abruptly demanded that China’s consulate general in Houston cease all operations and events. The unilateral closure of China’s consulate general in Houston within a short period of time is an unprecedented escalation of its recent actions against China,” the Foreign Ministry said.

“We urge the U.S. to immediately revoke this erroneous decision. Should it insist on going down this wrong path, China will react with firm countermeasures,” the ministry added.

Tags

Post Your Comments

Back to top button
Close