‘Setback to China’: US asked to close the Chinese Consulate in Houston

The US government has asked the China to shut down its consulate office in Houston city. This was revealed by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. The Chinese Foreign Ministry informed that US has asked to close its consulate general in Houston.

The US asked China to close Consulate General in Houston in 72 hours. This is a crazy move. — Hu Xijin ??? (@HuXijin_GT) July 22, 2020

“On July 21, the U.S. abruptly demanded that China’s consulate general in Houston cease all operations and events. The unilateral closure of China’s consulate general in Houston within a short period of time is an unprecedented escalation of its recent actions against China,” the Foreign Ministry said.

.@HoustonFire and @houstonpolice are responding to reports of documents being burned at the Consulate General of China on 3417 Montrose Boulevard. Here's what the scene looks like there right now. pic.twitter.com/grUHhqmUz4 — KPRC2Tulsi (@KPRC2Tulsi) July 22, 2020

“We urge the U.S. to immediately revoke this erroneous decision. Should it insist on going down this wrong path, China will react with firm countermeasures,” the ministry added.