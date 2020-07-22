Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices has ended marginally lower. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty has settled in loss.

BSE Sensex ended 58.81 points, or 0.16% lower at 37,871.52. NSE Nifty slipped 29.65 points, or 0.27% to 11,132.60.

The top losers in the market were Hindustan Lever, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, L&T,Bharat Petroleum, Tata Motors, Shree Cements, Britannia Industries, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki and TCS.

The top gainers in the market were Axis Bank,Titan, Power Grid, Zee Entertainment, NTPC, ITC, Reliance Industries, Vedanta and UPL .

The market breadth was negative on the BSE today. Out the 2,800 shares traded today, 1,164 shred ended higher, and 1,485 ended lower . 151 shares remained firm. 7 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower.