Assam Floods: Death toll rises to 89 ; centre announces financial assistance

The floods in Assam have affected 30 districts, causing enormous damages to the livelihoods of more than 55 lakh and claiming 89 lives, according to the flood situation report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). The report also stated that 2,409 villages in the state have been affected.

Incessant rainfall since the past four days in the state has led to water levels rising in the Brahmaputra and its tributary Krishnai river in the region.

1,09,358.67 hectares of crops have been damaged across the states due to the deluge.

The ASDMA also stated that the government has till now set up a total of 397 relief camps and distribution centers in 18 districts. 44,553 people have been evacuated to safe shelters.

Centre will soon release Rs 346 crore as an initial amount for handling the flood situation in Assam, which has so far affected 56 lakh people in the northeastern state, an official statement said on Wednesday.