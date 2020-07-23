Coronavirus in UAE: Latest updates about new cases and deaths

UAE has announced 236 new cases of COVID-19, 390 recovery and one deaths, in a press briefing on Wednesday night.

According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), this brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 75,734 while there have been 50,354 recoveries in total and 342 deaths so far.

The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 47,017 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, the ministry said.