Coronavirus, infections in the US now close to 4 million

The number of new Covid cases in the United States in the past 24 hours was 63,967 and death toll was registered to 1,059 .The data is from John Hopkins University and the total Covid infections in the US are 3,955,860-very close to 4 million.

President Donald Trump warned: “It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better.” The top five countries with the most cases is rounded out by Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa. The North and South Americas,account for more than half the world’s infections and half its deaths.