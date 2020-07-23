Coronavirus : UAE makes an important announcement

UAE announced on Thursday that it is now mandatory to conduct a COVID-19 PCR test on everyone arriving through the country’s airports, including citizens, residents, tourists and transit passengers, regardless of the country they are flying in from.

The PCR tests will be implemented, starting August 1, at all UAE airports.

The National Authority for Emergency and Crisis and Disaster Management and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation confirmed that all UAE residents traveling to the European Union, Britain and any other countries that require a COVID-19 PCR test, have to take the test before they board the plane.

This decision was made in effort to preserve the health and safety of citizens and residents, as well as limit the spread of COVID-19.

Children under 12 and children of determination are exempted from the laboratory test that is valid for 96 hours from the date of the test.

These new requirements apply to all airlines operating in the UAE.