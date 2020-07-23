India places emergency order for HAMMER missiles to sharpen the Rafale arsenal

The Indian Airforce has placed an emergency order for HAMMER missiles to further sharpen its Rafale arsenal.The order was placed to the French company as the new batch of fighter jets are expected to arrive soon.

HAMMER (Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range) is a medium-range air-to-ground weapon designed and manufactured originally for the French Air Force and Navy.The Rafale jets fitted with HAMMER missiles are a lethal combination and will hurl IAFs strike force to new heights.

The HAMMER missiles capabilities are unrivalled as they can destroy any targets with in 60-70 kms of its strike range.The order is placed under the emergency powers delegated to the Armed forces by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.