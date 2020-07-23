Love Jihad: Man kills woman and daughter, buries them in house ; video goes viral

In a ‘Love Jihad’ case, a mother-daughter duo was murdered and buried at their home by the woman’s lover in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. The horrible incident came to light after the woman’s friend Chanchal filed a missing complaint with the local police station. Chanchal went to the police after she failed to get in touch with her friend for over three months.

A man identified as Shamshad has been named as the main accused in this case. Shamshad is also accused of marrying the woman by changing his name and hiding his religious identity.

According to police, Shamshad fooled Priya by claiming that he is a Hindu remained in a live-in relationship with Priya and her daughter Kashish for around five years. Shamshad told Priya that his name was Amit but when Priya realised that Shamshad is actually a Muslim she started drifting away from him. The couple started fighting continuously and on March 28, Shamshad killed both Priya and Kashish. Shamshad then buried the bodies of Priya and Kashish in the courtyard of their home.

The mystery over the missing mother-child duo came to an end when their decomposed corpses were found buried under the floor in Shamshad’s house.