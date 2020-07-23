Onam 2020 : Kerala Govt announces ‘Free Onam Kit’ for all rationcard holders

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that free food kit will be distributed to 88 lakh ration card holders in the state ahead of Onam, in the wake of Covid pandemic. He was addressing the media after Covid review meeting here on Wednesday.

The grocery kit will contain sugar, green gram, kidney beans, jaggery, chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, sambar powder, coconut oil,sunflower oil, pappad, vermicelli palada and broken wheat.

The distribution will begin by last week of August. Also, the non-priority ration card holders will be given 10 kilogram rice at Rs 15 per kg in August.