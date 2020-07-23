UK rejects to set timeline for the extradition of Vijay Mallya to India

The British High Commissioner to India Sir Philip Barton, made it clear on Thursday that the UK government cannot act on a set time frame of India for the extradition of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya. Sir Philip Barton said this in an online media briefing adding that the UK will ensure that criminals can’t escape justice by crossing national borders.

“The UK government and the courts, which are independent of the government, are absolutely clear about their roles in preventing people avoid justice by moving to another country.We are all determined to play our part in any case, and to make sure that we are working together to ensure that criminals can’t escape justice by crossing national borders,” he said.

The extradition of Mallya is an ongoing legal case and UK government has nothing to do in it,said the UK envoy.