US will build alliance with India,Japan and S.Korea against China,Says Senator Warner

The US will build alliance with India, Japan, and South Korea against the growing threat of China.Democratic Senator Mark Warner,said this during an interaction with members of the US India Security Council.Warner said China had emerged as a major problem for the US companies doing businesses in that country and intellectual theft was a big concern.

It was Warner who jotted a Congressional legislation to make New Delhi a strategic defence partner of Washington on a permanent basis.Warner, who is also co-chair of the Senate India Caucus,is a well-known patron of India.He sponsored an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) act to make India a strategic defense partner on a permanent basis.

The Chinese surveillance on every aspect of US organisations doing business with Beijing,is a grave concern to the US.”In the present scenario US companies must shift its manufacturing units back to America”, said Ramesh Kapur from US-India Security council.He said in areas where there were issues of cost due to labour and other issues, it would make sense to shift the manufacturing to India for all US companies which are at present in China.

An Indian-American Bharat Barai, from Chicago, said that many medium and small-scale electronic companies in the US and India have suffered due to unfair trade practices of China. He also offered the Senator his services in arranging a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a statement.

“All the members(of US India security Counsil) agreed that it is absolutely necessary to rein in China with partnerships with other friendly countries,” said the statement issued by US India Security Council.