Young Asst professor found dead in his Hyderabad apartment

A young Asst professor working as a faculty in English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) was found dead in his apartment at Tarnaka,Hyderabad.The body of 25 year old Dr B Rahul was found hanging from the ceiling when the watchman broke open the door, smelling a foul odor coming from the apartment.

It is believed that Dr Rahul,a native of Vijayawada, died two days ago from the state of his decomposed body. The police said they found a piece of paper with a brief note that included a phone number purportedly written by the deceased saying that it was his father’s contact number and that he should be informed.

According to the Osmania University police, the maidservant upon receiving no response from inside alerted the apartment complex watchman. With both of them concluding there was some foul smell coming from inside the apartment, the watchman broke the door down only to discover Dr B Rahul hanging by a rope around his neck from the ceiling.

The body has since been sent for a post-mortem examination and the police have registered a case and investigation is in progress.