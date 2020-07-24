180 Covid patients missing in Tirupati

The health, municipal and police officials in Tirupati are presently in search of at least 180 people “who had gone missing” after their Covid tests came positive.

People who undergo Covid tests providing fake contact address are posing a big challenge to authorities.The police and health workers are clueless on which area to be declared as containment zone in the temple town,as these Covid positive people just vanished in to the population.

A complaint is registered to the police to help trace these missing people according to Tirupati collector Dr.Bharat Gupta.