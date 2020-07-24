Aatmanirbhar Bharat : 17-year-old boy develops app to detect Covid-19

Aryan Gulati ,a class 12 student at DPS RK Puram and has won the competition conducted by the HRD ministry. His prize-winning web-based application called LungAI can detect COVID-19 and also various other lung problems including cancer in any patient.

The Aatmanirbhar Bharat Ideathon was held on June 20, 2020. As per the website, ‘This event is based on the concept of today’s problem will bring tomorrow’s innovation. The main aim of this event is to unleash one’s creativity by providing them with a perfect platform.’

Aryan is one of the five winners of various categories in the Ideathon. He has also received INR 2 lakhs to take his invention further on a national level with the help of the government of India. The complete name of the application is LungAI: A Deep Learning based Digital Platform to Detect and Predict Covid-19, Lung Cancer and Other Lung Abnormalities in the Medical & Pharmacy Sector.

When asked about his motivation Aryan said, “I wanted to create a detection process that was fast, accurate and more importantly, unlike current testing methods, did not require contact with potential patients.”

About the accuracy of the App when asked, Aryan went on to explain, “Simplistically speaking, the accuracy of such an application would depend upon the machine learning neural network deployed, data available and methodology of training the model on available data.”