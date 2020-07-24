DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Allahabad High Court announces its verdict on PIL seeking stay on Ram Mandir ‘bhumi pujan’

Jul 24, 2020, 03:51 pm IST

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL)   submitted by a Congress supporter seeking a stay on Ram Mandir ‘bhumi pujan’.

The PIL was submitted by a Delhi-based activist  named Saket Gokhale on Thursday. He argued that the Bhumi Puja is  a violation of the guidelines laid out to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Saket Gokhale said that  the programme is a violation of the ‘Unlock 2.0’ guidelines and urges the court to defer the event since Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the country. The petition said that a large number of people will congregate in Ayodhya for the ground-breaking ceremony, and with the Prime Minister, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several other dignitaries being there, it will be a clear defiance of the counter-Covid rules laid out by the Centre and Union Home Ministry.

 

 

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

Back to top button
Close