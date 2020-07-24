Allahabad High Court announces its verdict on PIL seeking stay on Ram Mandir ‘bhumi pujan’

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) submitted by a Congress supporter seeking a stay on Ram Mandir ‘bhumi pujan’.

The PIL was submitted by a Delhi-based activist named Saket Gokhale on Thursday. He argued that the Bhumi Puja is a violation of the guidelines laid out to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

I've filed a Letter PIL with the Allahabad High Court seeking a stay on the Ram Mandir event in Ayodhya in view of the Unlock 2.0 guidelines & in the interest of public health during a pandemic. Dunno what comes out of it but we must not stop doing the right thing & speaking up. pic.twitter.com/LYBEwmJp2Q — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) July 22, 2020

Saket Gokhale said that the programme is a violation of the ‘Unlock 2.0’ guidelines and urges the court to defer the event since Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the country. The petition said that a large number of people will congregate in Ayodhya for the ground-breaking ceremony, and with the Prime Minister, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several other dignitaries being there, it will be a clear defiance of the counter-Covid rules laid out by the Centre and Union Home Ministry.