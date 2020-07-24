China orders to shut down US consulate in Chehgdu

China on Friday ordered US to shut down its consulate in the south western city of Chengdu.The move is a diplomatic tit-for-tat move by the Chinese in retaliation to US ordering to close Chinese mission in Houston.

“The current situation in China-US relations is not what China desires to see, and the US is responsible for all this,”said Chinese foreign ministry in a statement.The statement agreed that the decision to close US mission in Chengdu as a “legitimate and necessary response to unreasonable measure by the US”.

In 2013, China demanded the US provide an explanation for a spying programme after news reports said a top-secret map leaked by fugitive intelligence analyst Edward Snowden showed US surveillance facilities at embassies and consulates worldwide .The US consulate at Chengdu was one among them.