Congress supporter files petition in High court to stop ‘Bhumi Puja of Ayodhya Ram Temple

A supporter of Congress party has approached the High Court demanding to stop the Bhumi Puja of Ayodhya Ram Temple. Saket Gokhale, a Congress party supporter has filed a petition in Allahabad High Court demanding a stay on the same by claiming that it is a ‘violation of the coronavirus guidelines’.

Saket Gokhale claimed that the Bhumi Puja is a violation of the ‘Unlock 2.0’ guidelines and demanded the court to stay the event in the interest of public health during a pandemic. Gokhale said ‘Unlock 2.0’ guidelines issued by the MHA clearly prohibited religious gatherings of any kind.

The Congress supporter has also filed an RTI with the MHA asking if an exemption was given to the event and on what grounds. Gokhale has regularly indulged in spreading misinformation and falsehood over social media while casting aspersions on the Modi government.