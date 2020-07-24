Coronavirus in UAE: Latest updates about new cases and deaths

UAE has announced 261 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally in the country to 58,249.

According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 46,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, the ministry said.

The ministry has also confirmed that one more patient has succumbed to COVID-19, bringing the total death toll to 343.