Covid-19 Updates: State imposes stricter restrictions as coronavirus cases surges

New South Wales, a state in Australia has announced more rigorous restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus. New South Wales, the most populous state in the country has reported fresh cases of coronavirus infection. New coronavirus clusters have emerged in Sydney over the last several days.

As per new decision, group bookings at restaurants, cafes and clubs will be limited to 10 people and patrons inside a venue will be capped to 300. Wedding and corporate events will be limited to 150 people with strict social-distancing rules including a ban on singing, dancing and mingling, while only 100 can attend funerals and places of worship.

Australia reported 13,000 infections and 133 deaths from the virus as of Thursday.