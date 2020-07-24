Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against UAE dirham, US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency, the Indian rupee has slipped down against the UAE dirham and US dollar. As per the market experts, the negative opening of Indian share market and the strengthening of US dollar has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened 19 paise lower at at 74.94 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee settled at 74.75 against the US dollar on Thursday. The Indian rupee is trading at 20.38 against the UAE dirham.

The ‘Dollar Index’ which measures the strength of US dollar against the basket of six currencies is at 94.57.