“Forget Bollywood mafia,I’am more scared of Team Kangana at this point”, actor Samir Soni

Actor Samir Soni was one amoung the many actors who had to deactivate their social media accounts following vicious attack unleashed in the name of Sushant Singh Rajput. The family and near circles of the deceased actor all testified to the deep depression the actor was going through.But a section claiming defenders of the actor used the opportunity to attack targets of their choice in actors name.

Bollywood stars who had their own wide fan base had to issue special requests over social media to remain calm as the Keyboard war grew more bitter and nasty.Actor Salman Khan recently asked his fan base not to respond to messages poking him to the actors death.

Actor Samir Soni slammed Kangna Ranaut’s actions that he is more scared of her team than a Bollywood mafia -if it exists.In an TV channel he openly expressed his dismay that some stars are using the oppurtunity for shooting off a dead mans shoulder.He added that some are tring to full- fill their agendas using Sushant as excuse.

Samir Soni is the husband of yester years Bollywood diva Neelam Kothari.