Government announces its decision on re-opening schools

The South African government has announced its decision on opening the schools in the country. As per the government the public schools in the country will close for four weeks. This was announced by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“We have taken a deliberately cautious approach to keep schools closed during a period when the country is expected to experience its greatest increase in infections,” Cyril Ramaphosa said in a televised address to the nation.

Public schools will close from July 27 until August 24, apart from for Grade 12 learners who will take a one-week break and Grade 7 students who will take a two-week break. South Africa shuttered schools when it entered a hard lockdown in late March, but it allowed classes to resume for some grades from early June.