Gulf country makes important announcement

Kuwait government has decided to ease some of the restrictions imposed in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus. The decision are the part of Kuwait government’s third phase of unlocking the Covid-19 restrictions.

As per the government the partial curfew will be reduced to six hours, from 9 pm to 3 am . The government and private sector employees will resume work at the capacity of 50% of staff. Hotels, resorts and hotel apartments will also reopen.

Kuwait would enter “phase three” of its coronavirus restrictions on July 28, enabling taxis to operate and resorts as well as hotels to re-open. In addition, all mosques would be open for Eid Al Adha prayers

The cabinet also decided to end the isolation of the Farwaniya district on Sunday. It is the last isolated area in the country.