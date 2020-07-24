Opposition parties write letter to Chief Minister requesting Govt to allow Muslims to worship at mosques

Islamic clerics, leaders from the opposition parties, including members of Samajwadi Party and Congress have demanded the opening of Idgahs and mosques ahead of the festival of Eid al-Adha.

According to the reports, Islamic clerics from Darul Uloom Deoband has written a letter to the Yogi Adityanath government making five demands ahead of the Eid festival.

In a letter, Darul Uloom spokesman Mufti Ashraf Usmani had demanded that Muslims should be allowed to offer namaaz in mosques with proper social distancing on Bakrid. The imposition of ‘five persons in a mosque’ rule should be lifted, demanded Usmani.

The Islamic cleric also called for arrangements for the slaughter of animals and lifting of the ban on the sale of goats. The Darul Uloom spokesman also asked the government to allow markets and shopping malls to be open ahead of the festival.

The cleric said that the festival will fall on either July 31 or August 1, while demanding that the government should shift the weekly lockdown to Tuesday and Wednesday.