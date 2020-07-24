Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan : Plea filed in High Court seeking stay on event

Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan will be held on 5th August for construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. But a petition seeking stay of the land worship has been filed in a letter to the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court. It is demanded that the petition filed by the letter should be accepted as a public interest petition and the Bhumi Pujan program should be banned.

Delhi-based journalist Saket Gokhale has filed the PIL in a letter. The Bhumi Pujan program for construction of Ram temple is a violation of Unlock-2 guidelines against the backdrop of Corona infection, he said in the petition.

About 300 people will gather for the Bhumi Pujan program. And this is contrary to the rules issued to prevent the spread of corona. This has led to a letter petition seeking a ban on the Bhumi Pujan program. It is said that the corona infection is at risk due to the land worship program.