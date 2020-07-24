Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has settled trading in loss. BSE Sensex ended 12 points lower at 38,129 and Nifty 50 index declined 21 points to settle at 11,194.

The top gainers in the market are Reliance Industries, HCL Technologies, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Wipro, Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever and Eicher Motors. The top losers in the market were Zee Entertainment, Hindalco, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, GAIL India, Grasim Industries, JSW Steel, ICICI Bank, Bharti Infratel and Tata Motors.

All the 11 sector gauges, barring the index of information technology companies, compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading lower. The overall market breadth was negative as 1,584 shares closed lower while 1,067 ended higher on the BSE.