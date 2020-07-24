Tuition teacher arrested for repeatedly raping 12-year-old boy

A 12-year-old boy was repeatedly sodomised allegedly by his tuition teacher in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat.The accused has been identified as 21-year-old Parth Barot, a resident of Thaltej taluka. A complaint has been filed against the accused at Sola police station.

According to a report in Times of India, the accused was hired to give tuition to the student as his school was shut in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The child abuse came to light after the boy suffered from diarrhoea for nearly a month. His illness did not abate even after regular medication.

Later, the doctor examined the boy and found that the boy was penetrated anally. The doctors then enquired the boy about what had happened to him.Shockingly, the boy revealed that he was being sodomised by his tuition teacher.

Police have now booked the accused under Section 377 (unnatural sex) of Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to Sola police inspector, JP Jadeja, the accused used to threaten the victim with suicide and name him if he did not fulfill his demands.