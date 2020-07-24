Two Maoists killed in gunfight with police

Two Maoists including a woman cadre were killed in a gunfight with police personnel in Kandhamal district in Odisha.

Official sources when the SOG and DVF personnel were carrying out combing operation in a forest area in Kandhamal district, the Left Wing Extremists opened fire at them. In retaliation the security personnel fired at the Maoists. After a brief firing, the security personnel recovered two bodies of a man and a woman in uniform.

Besides, the security personnel seized one INSAS rifle, one carbine and two country made weapons from the spot.