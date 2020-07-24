Union Minister claims ‘Bhabhiji Pappad’ can cure Corona,Netizens roll in laughter

Union Minister Arjun Meghwal dived in to trouble after he launched a certain brand of papad.The minister claims that the pappad will help one in fighting coronavirus infection. In a promotional video that has garnered attention for all the wrong reasons, the minister can be seen hailing ‘Bhabhiji papads’ and talking about its ingredients that will generate antibodies to combat the spread of the virus.

“Under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, a papad manufacturer has come up with this product that will aid the formation of antibodies to fight the coronavirus,” while adding that “This papad will prove useful in the fight against coronavirus”, he says in the video. The company that has produced the crispies is based in Bikaner and claims that the product has gilloy (Amrita valli) and other immunity-boosting ingredients.

A papad a day will Corona away! MOS @arjunrammeghwal suggests papad will help people fight #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/AA5m0xyw8b — Vishal Thakur (@ivishalthakur) July 24, 2020

Netizens were in splits after seeing the video while the government struggles to fight an avalanche of misinformation and unscientific medical practices widely available in internet.Social media users came up with hilarious comments with one saying “A pappad a day keeps Corona away”. Another user said Pappad’s cracking will make Corona run for life.