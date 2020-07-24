UP crime:Kidnapped lab technician dead,4 including an IPS officer suspended

A lab technician who was kidnapped in Kanpur was declared dead after a week of his abduction.4 Police officers including IPS officer Aparna Gupta were suspended from service for sluggishness in action.The police said Sanjeet Yadav was killed by the kidnappers within a week of being held captive. However, his body has not been recovered yet.

Yadav was kidnapped from the city’s Barra area on June 22 while on the way home from work. Last week, the victim’s family alleged that they managed to arrange Rs 30 lakh as ransom on UP Police’s insistence.The kidnapppers took the money but they did not release him. All this while, the police did not do anything, according to a report in India Today.

Later on, the family claimed that Police pressured them to say that ‘no money was taken from them’. Police said on Thursday that a few arrests have been made in the case and the arrested men also include Sanjeet’s “friends and ex-colleagues”.